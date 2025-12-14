 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase looks to continue unprecedented dominance of Ravens

  
Published December 14, 2025 12:56 PM

The Bengals badly need a win on Sunday, in order to maintain their razor-thin playoff hopes. They have a secret weapon, who really isn’t a secret.

Receiver Ja’Marr Chase averages 115.6 yards per game against the Ravens. That’s the highest average for any player against one opponent, including postseason, in NFL history, with a minimum of 10 games.

On Thanksgiving night, Chase had seven catches for 110 yards against Baltimore, in a loss.

Baltimore’s defense will be able to pay extra attention to Chase today, given that receiver Tee Higgins is out due to a concussion.