Ja’Marr Chase says he’s “100 percent” playing against the Vikings

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase missed practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Colts. On Wednesday, Chase returned to practice, on a limited basis.

He was not limited in his assessment of his ability to play on Saturday against the Vikings.

“I’m going,” Chase told reporters, via Ben Bay of ESPN.com. “100 percent.”

Chase added that he felt no discomfort during practice on Wednesday. He was spotted changing cleats during the stretching period. He explained that he was simply breaking in a new pair.

In 13 games during the 2023 season, Chase has 89 catches (already a career high) for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns.