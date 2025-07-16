Ja’Marr Chase: Someone will have a 2,000-receiving yard season in next three years

No player has ever recorded 2,000 receiving yards in a single NFL season, but one of the league’s top wideouts thinks that will change in the near future.

Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase led the league with 1,708 receiving yards during the 2024 season and he said this week that he thinks we are “closer than people expect” to the moment when a player crosses the 2,000-yard plateau. Chase said he has designs on being the player to do it, but thinks that someone will get there soon.

“The next three years, somebody has to do it, if it’s not me,” Chase said, via Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com.

Chase tabbed Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson as the other player most likely to set the record and the two LSU products will have a chance to show off on the same field when the Bengals travel to Minnesota in Week 3 this September.