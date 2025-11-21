Jameis Winston expresses surprise to be starting but says he’s ready

Rookie Jaxson Dart took the majority of first-team reps this week and appeared on track to return Sunday. Imagine Jameis Winston’s surprise to learn that he is starting a second consecutive game in place of Dart, who remains in concussion protocol.

“I just found out,” Winston said Friday afternoon, via Ed Valentine of bigblueview.com. “I just knew I had to be ready. Whatever is required for me to be ready, I’m ready for it.”

Winston made his Giants debut in last week’s 27-20 loss to the Packers, completing 10 of 29 passes for 201 yards with an interception and a final-play fumble.

“I prepare every single week,” Winston said. “You’re saying the life of being a backup, this is the life of being an NFL quarterback. Staying ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

Winston began the season as the No. 3 quarterback but passed Russell Wilson on the depth chart a few weeks ago.

“I believe I’m ready regardless,” Winston said. “Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m ready to do it. Regardless of he’s like, Jameis, you’re going to be number two, Jameis, you’re going to be number three, I’m ready. I’m preparing for whatever.”