Jameis Winston hits Wan’Dale Robinson on 39-yard trick play TD

The Giants are big underdogs today in Detroit, but they took an early lead today with a play that looked like it could have come out of the Lions’ playbook.

Giants quarterback Jameis Winston pitched the ball to running back Devin Singletary, who threw it backward to Winston, who found Wan’Dale Robinson all alone in the end zone against a totally confused Lions defense. The extra point made it 7-0 Giants.

It was the kind of trick play the Lions became known for in recent years with Ben Johnson as their offensive coordinator, and have continued to employ at times this season even though Johnson has departed for Chicago.

The Giants’ opening drive was easy, covering 70 yards on four plays, while the Lions punted on their first drive. The Lions will need their defense to get better, and their offense to make some plays, to avoid a big upset.