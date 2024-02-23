Jameis Winston: I love New Orleans, but my goal is to be a starter

Quarterback Jameis Winston has not been shy about sharing his warm feelings for the city of New Orleans during his time with the Saints, but that doesn’t mean he’s content to remain a backup to Derek Carr.

Winston said recently that he’d love to be in the city forever and reiterated his admiration for “the culture and the integrity that this city possesses” in an interview with Kyle T. Mosley of SI.com. The impending free agent also said that he still has goals he’d like to attain in the NFL and that the biggest one isn’t in the cards if he stays with the Saints.

“However, my goal is to be, and my desire is to be, a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback in this league,” Winston said. “Right now, that doesn’t look like a very clear picture with the New Orleans Saints.”

Becoming a starter is the first hurdle for Winston to clear and there’s no obvious spot for that to happen when surveying the field for the 2024 season. There are spots where he might compete for a job or keep a seat warm for a first-round pick, so Winston may be left to decide if that’s a greener path than sticking with a place he knows in hopes of capitalizing on a less obvious opportunity.