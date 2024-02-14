Jameis Winston: I’d love to be in NOLA forever

Quarterback Jameis Winston has spent the last four seasons with the Saints and he isn’t in any hurry to leave.

Winston is set to become a free agent in March and he would remain ticketed for a backup role in 2024 with Derek Carr on the roster, but he has embraced life in New Orleans during his time with the NFC South team. WDSU caught up with Winston at a Mardi Gras parade and Winston said that he’s not looking for another place to play as the offseason gets underway.

“I would love to stay in NOLA forever,” Winston said. “But whatever the Lord has planned for me, I’m going to go and do my best, wherever that is. Hopefully it’s here, because I love this, I love the energy, and I love this city,”

The Saints are currently projected to be well over the cap, which is nothing new for a team that has long made a habit of restructuring deals to move cap hits into the future. They’ll likely be doing some of the same juggling this offseason and that may make it difficult to get something done with Winston before another team can make him an offer that leads to a change in address for 2024.