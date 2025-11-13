 Skip navigation
Jameis Winston: I’ve been waiting on this moment

  
Published November 13, 2025 06:54 AM

Jameis Winston was the third-string quarterback for the Giants for the first 10 weeks of the season and there’s no guarantees that the 11-year veteran will keep finding jobs in the NFL, but he said on Wednesday that he “never thought about” the possibility that he’d played his final game.

Winston said he has been “playing the game” even though he hasn’t been on the field and that helps him feel prepared for his chance to actually lead the Giants offense against the Packer this week. Interim head coach Mike Kafka moved Winston up the depth chart ahead of Russell Wilson, which puts him in line to start with Jaxson Dart in the concussion protocol.

“I’ve been waiting on this moment, man,” Winston said, via a transcript from the team. “So, the shock was off, the rust is off. It’s like, hey, you get to play. And when you get to play, nothing else matters but taking it one play at a time and doing your very best. Because we all have different circumstances, conditions, and facts and I know that. But, man, I’m extremely grateful. I choose to focus on what’s true and that’s my mentality, that’s my opportunity, being able to lead this team, and that’s my action. So going out there, being energetic, enthusiastic, serving every single way that I can, and playing the best football I possibly can play.”

Winston’s stay in the lineup may prove to be brief, but his enthusiasm has been infectious throughout his career and the Giants will be hoping that it sparks others to a performance that brings an end to their four-game losing streak.