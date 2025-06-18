Jameis Winston: My job is to be best Jameis Winston I can be

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that first-round pick Jaxson Dart has been “excellent” in his spring work with the team and one of the storylines for training camp will be where he stands on the team’s depth chart.

Russell Wilson is set to be the team’s starter and they also signed Jameis Winston early in the offseason. Tommy DeVito is the lone returning quarterback on the roster, so someone is almost certainly going to be the odd man out when it comes time to pare down the roster.

On Tuesday, Winston was asked if he’s confident that he’ll remain in the mix for playing time.

“When it comes to that I focus on what I can do,” Winston said, via a transcript from the team. “And what I can do is come to work with the intention to get better every single day. Not concerning myself with the room, seeing how I can serve the room, but my job is to be the best Jameis Winston that I can be. And Jameis Winston incorporates being a leader, peppering on the young buck, learning things from the older veterans, assisting the older veterans, learning from the three-year quarterback that’s been in this room. It encompasses a lot. But I stay focused on what I would love and what I would love is to be my very best.”

No one was clamoring to sign Winston as their starting quarterback in March, but teams could take a different view in the wake of injury or ineffectiveness during training camp. Winston can keep that possibility on the table by playing well in whatever opportunities come his way, which makes his approach the best one to take toward playing time with the Giants or someone else.