Brian Daboll: Jaxson Dart has been excellent, made good improvement

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to complete his first offseason program this week.

Dart is still behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in New York’s pecking order, and Tommy DeVito remains on the roster as well. But head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that the young QB has impressed in his short time as a pro.

“He’s done excellent,” Daboll said in his Tuesday press conference, via SNY. “He’s picking up the information. It’s really good to have Russ and Jameis and even Tommy — because Tommy’s been in this system for a few years here and is kind of the head statesman in terms of that and all the adjustments that take place, or the calls.

"[Dart has] fit right in with those guys. He’s smart. He’s aggressive with the football, which I like. And then, the true test will be once we start and there’s live hitting in preseason games and things like that. But he’s progressed — since he’s been here, to where he is now, he’s made good improvement.”

Via Evan Barnes of Newsday, Daboll added that Dart has taken reps with the ones, twos, and threes so that the club can see how he handles the situations.

Generally, Daboll has been giving Dart plenty to handle on offense, knowing that by the third time a young player hears it, he’s a lot more comfortable.

“Again, there’s a lot of information for quarterbacks, I’d say, in any system,” Daboll said. “But I think throwing it at them, bringing it back, breaking it down into smaller parts, and then throwing it back at them — or kind of whole-part-whole philosophy, I learned that from coach [Nick] Saban.”

Given Wilson and Winston’s presence, Dart should have plenty of opportunity to sit back, learn, and make steady incremental progress as a rookie in 2025.