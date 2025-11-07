 Skip navigation
Jameis Winston wants to stay with the Giants, whether playing or backing up Jaxson Dart

  
Published November 7, 2025 12:58 PM

Giants third-string quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t played yet this season, but he’s not eager to find a team that will put him on the field.

Winston, who is under contract for another season with the Giants in 2026, said he would love to stay, whether that means he gets on the field or he just serves as a backup and mentor to Jaxson Dart.

“I would love to help the young buck turn into the superstar that he is,” Winston said of Dart, via ESPN. “That’s God-given. I would love to assist in any way. But my dream is to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the NFL. In New York, that would be iconic and legendary. Whatever that takes, I’m going to do that.”

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine the 31-year-old Winston getting an opportunity to start again unless a quarterback ahead of him on the depth chart gets injured. But Dart and Giants head coach Brian Daboll have both said Winston has been an important presence in the quarterbacks’ room, and so he’ll likely remain with the Giants, backing Dart up in 2026.