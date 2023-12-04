James Conner savors “truly special” win in return to Pittsburgh

A pair of lengthy weather delays didn’t make Cardinals running back James Conner’s homecoming any less enjoyable on Sunday.

Conner played at Pitt in college and started his NFL career with the Steelers, so he was on familiar ground in Pittsburgh and he looked right at home over the course of Arizona’s 24-10 win. Conner ran 25 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to their third win of the year

“Truly special,” Conner said, via the team’s website. “The emotions were going. I had this vision of coming home and trying to play my best football and let God do the rest. He let us have a day.”

The Cardinals won’t be going to the playoffs this season, but they have four games left after their bye week and they’ll be hoping that Conner’s performance in Pittsburgh helps them build something to grow on heading into the offseason.