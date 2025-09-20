James Cook III is off to a great start for the Bills

The Bills surely are not experiencing buyer’s remorse.

Running back James Cook III, who parlayed a training camp hold-in into a new contract, has gotten off to a great start. In each of the team’s first three games, Cook has more than 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown.

Via Alec White of the team’s official website, Cook now has a streak of seven straight games with at least one rushing touchdown. It puts him in a four-way tie for the franchise record.

“You have to love how he’s running the football right now,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady said regarding Cook, per White. “He’s been playing so much stronger in the last couple of years, and he’s able to do that, and then you can feel the explosiveness once he gets through the hole, and the vision going. He’s in a really good spot.”

And so are the Bills, with a 3-0 record and a remaining schedule that doesn’t have many red flags.

In Week 1 at Baltimore, Cook had 44 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards. In Week 2 vs. the Jets, Cook rushed for 132 yards, with three yards in the passing game. On Thursday night, Cook rushed for 108 yards and added 10 yards receiving.

Although the Bills won by 10 on Thursday night, the game was closer than expected. A missed field goal on the team’s third drive seemed to take the steam out of a potential romp. But the Buffalo offense nevertheless seems to be able to open the throttle whenever it wants — like receiver Khalil Shakir did when he caught a short pass in the backfield and turned on the jets for what ended up being the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Cook, Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid. The Bills quietly have put together a supporting cast that can get the most out of quarterback Josh Allen’s skills.