James Cook named the AFC offensive player of the week

The Bills carried a two-game losing streak out of their bye week, but a heavy dose of James Cook made sure that it did not extend any further.

Cook ran 19 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-9 Buffalo win. That was a career high for rushing yards in a single game for the running back and the performance included a 64-yard touchdown run that marked the second-longest run of his career.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Cook has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for the second time in his career.

Cook, who signed an extension with the Bills before the season, now has 126 carries for 753 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.