James Cook’s 2-yard run gives Bills the lead back
Published September 18, 2025 09:59 PM
The Bills outplayed the Dolphins in the first half but went into the locker room tied 14-14.
They opened the second half with an eight-play, 61-yard touchdown drive. James Cook’s 2-yard run has the Bills back on top, 21-14, only 4:37 into the second half.
Cook has 10 carries for 76 yards with two receptions for 7 yards.
Josh Allen is 15-of-17 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, throwing four passes to tight end Dalton Kincaid for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Bills now have 249 yards.