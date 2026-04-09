James Gladstone calls Travon Walker “a really important piece” to the Jaguars’ future

Travon Walker spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville. The defensive end is now under contract for the next five seasons after agreeing to a four-year, $110 million extension.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick has 27.5 sacks in his four seasons, and the Jaguars see him as one of their core players as they attempt to win their first Super Bowl.

“It was a pretty important piece,” General Manager James Gladstone said Thursday, via John Oehser of the team website. “He’s somebody that by season’s end we wanted to align ourselves with beyond just the contract that we had at the time. His commitment to our football team, his commitment to his teammates, it seeps out of his soul. It was very easy to see what his piece to our puzzle meant. The scheme fit, the priorities we have on our defense, it just all really matches up in a real way. He’s the type of human being that you feel comfortable making a decision like that about. Really excited for really the evolution we’ll see moving forward with not only his usage, but that entire defensive front and those guys behind him as we get into Year 2 of the system.”

The Jaguars committed to Walker long-term despite his tying his career low with 3.5 sacks in 2025. After his signing, Walker vowed to take his game “to another level.”