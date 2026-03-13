James Pearce charged with three felonies, one misdemeanor

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce was charged with three felonies by state attorneys in Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

Court documents viewed by multiple outlets show that Pearce has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person after a February 7 incident involving his ex-girlfriend. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

Pearce is accused of following the car of his ex-girlfriend and trying to collide with it. The woman, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, told police she was trying to drive to a police station at the time and Pearce is also accused of eluding police as well as intentionally hitting an officer with his car as he tried to avoid arrest.

Jackson said in a petition filed in court that Pearce “verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion.” The court granted her request for an order of protection and a hearing about a permanent order is set for April 21.

The NFL is investigating the incident under the Personal Conduct Policy, but Pearce has not been placed on paid leave at this time.