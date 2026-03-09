 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Pierre headed to Minnesota on two-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:02 PM

The Vikings have landed a new cornerback in the early stages of the free agent negotiating window.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with James Pierre on a two-year deal. The contract is worth $8.5 million with $3.7 million in guaranteed money.

Pierre signed with the Steelers after going undrafted in 2020 and returned to the team after failing to make the Commanders in 2024. Pierre appeared in 95 games over his six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Pierre had 147 tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in those appearances. He also had six tackles in four playoff games with the Steelers.