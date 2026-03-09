James Pierre headed to Minnesota on two-year deal

The Vikings have landed a new cornerback in the early stages of the free agent negotiating window.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with James Pierre on a two-year deal. The contract is worth $8.5 million with $3.7 million in guaranteed money.

Pierre signed with the Steelers after going undrafted in 2020 and returned to the team after failing to make the Commanders in 2024. Pierre appeared in 95 games over his six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Pierre had 147 tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in those appearances. He also had six tackles in four playoff games with the Steelers.