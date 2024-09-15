Jameson Williams is expected to play against Buccaneers

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had a big game in the team’s overtime win over the Rams in Week 1 and it looks like he’ll be able to keep things rolling against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Williams was listed as questionable to play against the Bucs because of a hamstring injury that limited him in practice all week, but multiple reports say that Williams is expected to be in the lineup for Detroit.

Williams had five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown last weekend. He also ran once for 13 yards.

The Lions elevated wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Tim Patrick from the practice squad on Saturday to extend their depth at the position whether Williams is active or not.