Jared Goff can become first QB with four straight games of 140 passer rating

  
Published October 27, 2024 12:10 PM

Last week, Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a chance to become the first quarterback in NFL history to generate a passer rating of 150.0 or higher for three straight games. While he failed to do it, he became the fourth quarterback to have a passer rating of 140.0 or higher for three straight games, joining Roger Staubach, Kurt Warner, and Aaron Rodgers.

Today against the Titans, Goff can be the first to have four straight games of 140.0 or higher.

It’s impressive, even if most don’t know what the passer rating is or how it’s calculated. Ultimately, it’s a mixture of completion percentage, average per attempt, touchdown percentage, and interception percentage. Pro Football Reference has a passer rating calculator, which provides the number based on all of the various inputs.

The bigger number for the Lions and Goff is six. With a win over Tennessee, Detroit will move to 6-1 and be on their way to force the road to New Orleans through Ford Field.