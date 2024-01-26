Jared Goff can become the fifth quarterback to lead two franchises to the Super Bowl

Jared Goff took the Rams to the Super Bowl at the end of his third NFL season, but when the Rams lost that game and then failed to win a playoff game in either of the next two years, they concluded that Goff couldn’t get them back to the Super Bowl and sent him to Detroit.

Now Goff is one win away from taking the Lions to the Super Bowl.

If Goff can do it, he’ll be just the fifth starting quarterback to lead two different franchises to the Super Bowl.

The first quarterback to start Super Bowls with two different teams was Craig Morton, who started Super Bowl V with the Cowboys, went to the Giants amid a career decline, and then had a career resurgence and started Super Bowl XII with the Broncos.

The second quarterback to start Super Bowls with two different teams was Kurt Warner, who started Super Bowls XXXIV and XXXVI with the Rams, went to the Giants amid a career decline, and then had a career resurgence and started Super Bowl XLIII with the Cardinals.

Later Peyton Manning started two Super Bowls with the Colts and two with the Broncos, and Tom Brady started nine Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Goff would join that exclusive group if the Lions beat the 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.