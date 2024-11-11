Jared Goff: Every team gets kicked in the mouth, the good ones respond

It’s rare that a quarterback meets the media after winning a game that saw him throw five interceptions, but that’s where Lions quarterback Jared Goff found himself on Sunday night.

Goff’s three interceptions in the first half helped the Texans get out to a 23-7 lead and he threw two more in the second half, but those did not lead to any points as the Lions defense stood strong by shutting the Texans out in the final 30 minutes. The Lions scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to pull off a 26-23 win in what Goff called a “roller coaster” of a game when he spoke to reporters.

Goff also called it a “mental battle” to keep fighting in the face of mistakes and said that “every team gets punched in the mouth and the good ones respond.”

“Ultimately, I never lost confidence because I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do on most of those plays and our defense really bailed us out,” Goff said. “They really did all day and guys stuck with me on offense and I was telling them, ‘Hey man, I’m good. Just hang in there. I’m good. I’m going to have this thing figured out,’ and they stuck with me.”

Other teams will see how the Texans pressured Goff and what that pressure led to, so the Lions are going to have to shore some things up because Sunday night’s formula isn’t a winning one on a weekly basis. They were able to weather the storm for one night, though, and that’s a good sign for their ability to handle the adversity that’s going to come their way later in the season.