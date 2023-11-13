Jared Goff on Dan Campbell’s fourth down calls: “He’s got big balls, and he showed it”

The Lions went for it on fourth down five times in today’s win over the Chargers, and they converted on four of those five. Lions quarterback Jared Goff says that showed what kind of coach Dan Campbell is.

The Lions’ last fourth down conversion, a fourth-and-2 with 1:47 remaining, the score tied 38-38, and the Lions already in field goal range, was unique: Campbell may be the only coach in the NFL who would have gone for it in that situation, rather than kick the go-ahead field goal, but it proved to be the right call: The Lions got the first down, and then simply kneeled down three times to run the remaining time off the clock and kicked the winning field goal as time expired.

Asked about Campbell’s decision, Goff said that’s why he loves his coach.

“He’s got big balls, and he showed it there,” Goff said of Campbell.

Campbell has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL, and the Lions as one of the best teams in the NFL.