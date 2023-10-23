Jared Goff: We’ve been through a whole lot worse than this

The Lions entered Week 7 as one of the hottest teams in football but fell flat in a 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

Quarterback Jared Goff finished the game 33-of-53 for 284 yards with an interception. While he also fumbled twice, Detroit recovered both.

“They really got after us today, and we’ve got to respond right away,” Goff said in his postgame press conference.

Fortunately for Detroit, he feels like the team will do just that.

“We’ve been through a whole lot worse than this,” Goff said. “This was a tough game, and we got our butts kicked, but this group has had a lot of advisory, and this is kind of our first taste of getting kicked in the teeth this year. We need to respond the right way and show up — whatever it is — on Wednesday, whenever we come back, and make sure we are ready to go.”

Goff added that the mood in the locker room was “obviously, not great.”

“I think we are further along at this point, than if this had hit us at some point in the last couple [of] years,” Goff said. “We will be able to bounce back the right way. Now, we have to go do it. I can say this all I want, but we have to go do it next week and certainly, the first day that we are back in practice.

“But, yes, we’ve got the right guys in place, [and] we’ve got the right leadership. I can sure as hell do a lot better job throughout the week to make sure that we are ready to go, and I expect to.”

The Lions’ next opportunity to get back in the win column will come next Monday night against the Raiders.