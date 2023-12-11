Jared Veldheer exits retirement to sign with Colts practice squad

The Colts are bringing in some help for their offensive line from an unexpected place.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jared Veldheer is coming out of retirement to sign with Indianapolis’ practice squad.

Veldheer, 36, last played for the Colts in 2020. He started the team’s season finale against Jacksonville then started the playoff loss to Buffalo in the Wild Card round.

He hasn’t been with a team since.

A third-round pick in 2010, Veldheer has appeared in 121 games with 114 starts for the Raiders, Cardinals, Broncos, Packers, and Colts.