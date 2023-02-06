 Skip navigation
Jason Kelce hoping for “ultimate bragging rights” with his brother

  
Published February 6, 2023 03:38 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give a first look at Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, where Travis and Jason Kelce will go head-to-head for all the glory.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are the first brothers ever to face off in the Super Bowl, and Jason sees it as a unique opportunity.

Jason Kelce said at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night that Sunday’s result is going to be something his family remembers for the rest of their lives.

“It’s an incredible moment for me and our family,” he said. “Whoever wins this one is going to have the ultimate bragging rights. We’re always rooting for each other, I always want him to do well, but I would sure love to have this one over his head and have at least something over top of Trav.”

Kelce said he and his brother will continue to have friendly conversations leading up to the game.

“We’re going to talk throughout the week,” he said. “We might not be giving out any strategy throughout the week ahead.”

Then they’ll share a hug after the game, but only one of them will have bragging rights afterward.