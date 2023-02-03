 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Kelce: I don’t think Super Bowl result will impact retirement decision

  
Published February 3, 2023 10:40 AM
nbc_bfa_sbpredicts_230202
February 2, 2023 04:04 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother from Another to discuss the "outstanding" consistency of the Philadelphia Eagles defense and whether they will be able to successfully contain the Chiefs.

Eagles center Jason Kelce has thought about retirement the last couple of offseasons before deciding to continue his playing career.

Winning a Super Bowl would make for a pretty good final act on the field and Kelce was asked on Friday if he’d be likelier to walk away if he picks up his second Super Bowl ring. Kelce said he doesn’t expect the result of the game to impact his decision.

“From everything I’ve been told about when you know it’s time to retire or not, you just know when you know, and it’s going to be when you don’t want to play football anymore,” Kelce said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And I don’t think that winning this game is going to determine whether I want to continue to play football or not.”

Kelce said he will contemplate his future once again this offseason, but is “just going to appreciate the next week and a half with the guys in this room and all the coaches and hopefully put together another special game to end the season.”