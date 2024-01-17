Jason Kelce: When it’s time to announce my future plans, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive

Longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce reportedly told players after Monday’s loss to the Buccaneers that he plans to retire.

In the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast that Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Travis, Jason noted he was not ready to make a formal retirement announcement. But it certainly seems that’s the direction he’s leaning toward.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what’s been leaked to the media,” Kelce said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But, I think there’s a lot of people can kind of feel body language and stuff.

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not. It’s just something I think that when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I’ve had.

“I don’t think that it would be respectful or accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that. Frustrated, I guess, kind of, at everything that’s happening. But in the future there will be something said, I guess. But I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you. I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league. I think it’s kind of the way it went down. A lot of guys are like, ‘If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.’ Don’t feel sorry for me motherf-ers. I had a f—ing…”

Jason Kelce paused at that point, as his brother gave him some words of encouragement before he went on.

“Well, either way, yeah,” Kelce continued. “I just think I truly appreciated everybody in that room. Go to war with them any day of the week. Enjoy the time you got. But, yeah, I think there was a lot of emotion in the room. I don’t know what the future holds for anybody in that room right now. We’re about to get into what happens down the stretch, but we have exit interviews [on Wednesday].”

The Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, back when Andy Reid was still the team’s head coach. He’s started 193 career games for Philadelphia, including the last 157 in a row. He was an AP first-team All-Pro selection for the sixth time in 2023.