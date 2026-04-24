Jason Licht on Rueben Bain’s fatal car wreck: It was a very tragic accident

Earlier this month, a report surfaced about Rueben Bain’s involvement in a fatal vehicular collision in March 2024. The Bucs were not caught off guard by the news, having done their homework on the University of Miami edge rusher.

Tampa Bay drafted Bain 15th overall on Thursday.

“We’ve known about this for a long time. I know it just came out a couple of weeks ago,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “It was a very tragic accident, tragic experience for the family, and it’s something you never want to see happen. But he’s a good person. He was involved in something that none of us ever want to be involved in or want any of our loved ones to be involved in. But he loves football. He loves football.”

Bain was driving on I-95 in Miami at 4 a.m. on March 17, 2024, when his Land Rover SUV rear-ended another car and slammed into concrete barriers. One of his three passengers, 22-year-old Destiny Betts, was in a coma for nearly three months before dying.

Bain was cited at the time of the incident, but charges were dropped before Betts’ death.

The crash became public knowledge on April 12. The story by The Read Optional included a statement by the Betts’ family, calling it a “tragic accident” and wishing “Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career.”

Bain was asked what the past two weeks have been like after the wreck became public.

“Yeah, you know everything has its ups and downs, but I just try to make everything simple as it could possibly be,” Bain said. “Try to prioritize whatever I prioritize in the moment. And right now, that’s just football and making sure I can just really make it as a main priority for me.”

Bain, at No. 15 overall, is the highest-drafted edge rusher the Bucs have selected since Licht became General Manager in 2014.