 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Peters misses practice; Jayron Kearse limited

  
Published January 18, 2023 02:27 PM
nbc_edge_mbhh_cowboysbuccs_230117
January 17, 2023 01:07 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on Monday's Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Wild Card matchup, highlighting Dak Prescott's night, Dalton Schultz's eruption and what's next for Tom Brady.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Tom Brady in the back of the end zone early in Monday night’s game. That’s as close as Brady and the Bucs got to competing with the Cowboys.

Kearse, though, sprained a knee and played only 42 of 82 snaps.

He was limited in Wednesday’s practice but guarantees he will play Sunday against the 49ers.

“One hundred percent,” Kearse said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Kearse said this knee injury is “easier to handle” than the one he had earlier in the season.

“Feeling good,” Kearse said. “Going through my rehab. Doing the things I need to do to be ready to play.”

Left tackle Jason Peters (hip) was estimated as a non-participant in the team’s Wednesday walkthrough. It seems likely that the Cowboys will return rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle with Connor McGovern stepping back in at left guard.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was listed as limited Wednesday.

Safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness) and right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) were full participants.