Jason Peters misses practice; Jayron Kearse limited

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Tom Brady in the back of the end zone early in Monday night’s game. That’s as close as Brady and the Bucs got to competing with the Cowboys.

Kearse, though, sprained a knee and played only 42 of 82 snaps.

He was limited in Wednesday’s practice but guarantees he will play Sunday against the 49ers.

“One hundred percent,” Kearse said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Kearse said this knee injury is “easier to handle” than the one he had earlier in the season.

“Feeling good,” Kearse said. “Going through my rehab. Doing the things I need to do to be ready to play.”

Left tackle Jason Peters (hip) was estimated as a non-participant in the team’s Wednesday walkthrough. It seems likely that the Cowboys will return rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle with Connor McGovern stepping back in at left guard.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was listed as limited Wednesday.

Safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness) and right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) were full participants.