Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Peters remains out of practice

  
Published January 19, 2023 01:26 PM
nbc_pft_boys9ers_230119
January 19, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the long-standing history between the Cowboys and 49ers and assess if San Francisco having an extra two days of preparation on Dallas actually is an advantage.

The Cowboys made only one change to their practice report Thursday: They added defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna with a knee injury, but he had a full practice.

Jason Peters, who started at left tackle in the wild-card game against the Bucs, missed his second consecutive practice with a hip injury. It seems unlikely the veteran will play this week.

The Cowboys likely return rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle with Connor McGovern stepping back in at left guard.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse guaranteed he will play this week after spraining his knee against the Bucs, and he remained limited Thursday. He played 42 of 82 snaps Monday and intercepted Tom Brady in the end zone.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) also again was limited.

Safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness) and right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) were full participants.