Jason Pierre-Paul tells Giants he’s “still available and ready”

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers late last season and he wouldn’t mind another trip down memory lane.

Pierre-Paul addressed a post on X.com to the Giants letting them know he’s interested in continuing to play. The Giants drafted Pierre-Paul 15th overall in 2010 and employed him for his first eight seasons in the NFL.

“I’m still available and ready to take on some OT’s and dominate in run-stop football the GIANTS WAY,” Pierre-Paul wrote. “Let’s make it happen, Giant Fans, Giant Nation Let’s go!! I know I know I know.”

Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl with the Giants and another in his first four-year stint with the Bucs. He then played for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh with the Ravens in 2022, played sparingly for the Saints and Dolphins in 2023 and then saw action in three games for Tampa last year after sitting out the 2024 season.

Pierre-Paul is not the only former Giant and Raven to come up in conjunction with a possible Harbaugh reunion this week. Wide receiver Odell Beckham is looking to return to the league and Harbaugh said he’s open to the idea on Monday.