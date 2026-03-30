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John Harbaugh, Odell Beckham have discussed a reunion with the Giants

  
Published March 30, 2026 01:05 PM

Odell Beckham wants to continue his NFL career.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver recently said he hopes his participation in flag football is a springboard for another NFL opportunity after sitting out last season.

Beckham played for the Giants in his first five seasons, and he played for coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2023. Could a reunion with Harbaugh with the Giants be in Beckham’s future?

Harbaugh isn’t ruling it out.

“The obvious, pad answer would be you look at every option, right?” Harbaugh said Monday, via SNY. “And if Odell’s an option, then we’ll be looking at it for sure. And he and I do talk; we do text. We’ve maintained a really great relationship. He’s one of my very favorite people in the world, so it’s not like you don’t talk to guys about things like that, and certainly we have. We’ll just have to see where it all goes, what’s best for him, what’s best for the Giants. That’s the number one thing, is what’s best for our team. Any player, if he helps you be a better team and can make you better, then you’re going to pursue that, but we’ll have to see where that goes.”

Beckham’s last game came on Dec. 8, 2024.

His last 1,000-yard season came in 2019, and his last Pro Bowl was in 2016.