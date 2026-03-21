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Odell Beckham Jr. hopes flag event will be “starting point” for NFL return

  
Published March 21, 2026 05:00 PM

Odell Beckham Jr. last played in an NFL game on December 8, 2024. He’s still hoping to return.

In advance of Saturday’s inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Beckham said he hopes the event will be the springboard for another NFL opportunity.

“Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point,” Beckham told Kay Adams in an interview, via USA Today.

Beckham added that he’d welcome the possibility to return to the Giants.

During the opening game against the U.S. men’s national team, Beckham made an impressive one-handed catch of the smaller-than-regulation ball in the end zone for a two-point conversion.

A first-round pick of the Giants in 2014, Beckham has played for the Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He has five 1,000-yard seasons, and he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

No team has shown serious interest in Beckham since the Dolphins released him late in the 2024 season.