Jauan Jennings participated in first 49ers training camp practice

When Brandon Aiyuk was looking for a new contract from the 49ers last year, he didn’t practice at training camp until the deal was done.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings isn’t letting his dissatisfaction with his contract take him down a similar path this summer. Jennings reported to camp on Tuesday and General Manager John Lynch said that he expected Jennings to take part in the team’s first practice of the summer on Wednesday. Jennings met Lynch’s expectation.

“Definitely coaching-wise, you want everyone out there on the field, especially some of your better players,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And Jauan’s been a hell of a player for us here for a while, one of our leaders, too. . . . He had a good practice, and it was great to have him out there.”

There was word last week that Jennings wants to be traded if the 49ers don’t give him the new deal he wants. Shanahan said that Jennings has not made any trade request at this point and Wednesday’s participation suggests he’s OK with continuing to wear the uniform one way or another this season.