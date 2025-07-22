Jauan Jennings at training camp, hasn’t formally asked for trade

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was a topic of conversation at a press conference featuring 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday.

A report last week that Jennings wants to be traded if he does not receiver a contract extension from the 49ers was followed by one that said he planned to report to training camp on time despite those feelings. Lynch confirmed that Jennings was at camp during the press conference and that the team expects he will be practicing while declining to say whether there were any contract talks going on.

“We anticipate him being out there,” Lynch said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “You guys know our feelings about JJ. He embodies what we think a Niner’s all about. Plays the right way and we love him. We’re not going to talk about contracts and all that, but we love him and he’s here.”

Shanahan said later in the press conference that Jennings has not formally requested a trade away from the team at this point. That possibility may be broached during conversations with Jennings’s camp on an informal basis, but, for now, it looks like Jennings and the 49ers are moving ahead on the same track.