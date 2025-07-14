Report: Jauan Jennings wants new contract or to be traded from 49ers

The 49ers signed several key players to new deals this offseason.

But as the start of training camp draws closer, the club has an issue with one of its key receivers.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jauan Jennings would like a new contract or to be traded.

Jennings, 28, has played his whole career with the 49ers since the club selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He signed a two-year, $15.4 million deal with the club in March 2024. But after leading the team’s wideouts with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns last season, he’s now set to make just $7.5 million in 2025.

With Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, Jennings is likely a key figure in San Francisco’s offensive plans in the coming season. We’ll see if the two sides can get something worked out, and if Jennings shows when San Francisco veterans are slated to report next Tuesday.

In 60 career games with 17 starts, Jennings has caught 155 passes for 1,938 yards with 13 touchdowns.