Myles Garrett does not break single-season sack record in Week 17

Myles Garrett did not get it done on Sunday.

With a shot to break the single-season record, Garrett did not record a sack in the Browns’ victory over the Steelers on Sunday, keeping him at 22.0 for the 2025 season.

It was the first time since Cleveland’s Week 6 loss to Pittsburgh that Garrett did not record at least a half-sack in a game.

Garrett came close to bringing down quarterback Aaron Rodgers a few times, but the only sacks recorded were by safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Alex Wright.

The Steelers largely stayed away from Garrett, with the defensive end recording one total tackle and one QB hit.

Garret will have one last shot to break the record when the Browns play the Bengals in Week 18. Garrett’s registered 15.0 career sacks against the Bengals — the most he has against one opponent.