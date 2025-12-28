 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Myles Garrett does not break single-season sack record in Week 17

  
Published December 28, 2025 04:23 PM

Myles Garrett did not get it done on Sunday.

With a shot to break the single-season record, Garrett did not record a sack in the Browns’ victory over the Steelers on Sunday, keeping him at 22.0 for the 2025 season.

It was the first time since Cleveland’s Week 6 loss to Pittsburgh that Garrett did not record at least a half-sack in a game.

Garrett came close to bringing down quarterback Aaron Rodgers a few times, but the only sacks recorded were by safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Alex Wright.

The Steelers largely stayed away from Garrett, with the defensive end recording one total tackle and one QB hit.

Garret will have one last shot to break the record when the Browns play the Bengals in Week 18. Garrett’s registered 15.0 career sacks against the Bengals — the most he has against one opponent.