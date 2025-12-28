Tyler Shough out-duels Cam Ward as Saints beat Titans

It was a meaningless game between teams that have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, but as an opportunity to see two promising rookie quarterbacks, today’s Saints-Titans game was not a bad one.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Saints won 34-26.

Titans first overall pick Cam Ward had his moments but ultimately fell short, completing 21 of 40 passes for 251 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Saints still have a lot of work to do on rebuilding their roster, which has been depleted by years of salary cap mismanagement. But Shough gives them some hope for the future, as does their current four-game winning streak. The Saints are now 6-10 for the season.

The Titans fell to 3-13, and they know they have a lot of work to do in building a team around Ward, even as Ward’s improved play late this season gives them one reason for optimism.