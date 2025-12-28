 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Shough out-duels Cam Ward as Saints beat Titans

  
Published December 28, 2025 04:18 PM

It was a meaningless game between teams that have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, but as an opportunity to see two promising rookie quarterbacks, today’s Saints-Titans game was not a bad one.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Saints won 34-26.

Titans first overall pick Cam Ward had his moments but ultimately fell short, completing 21 of 40 passes for 251 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Saints still have a lot of work to do on rebuilding their roster, which has been depleted by years of salary cap mismanagement. But Shough gives them some hope for the future, as does their current four-game winning streak. The Saints are now 6-10 for the season.

The Titans fell to 3-13, and they know they have a lot of work to do in building a team around Ward, even as Ward’s improved play late this season gives them one reason for optimism.