Jaguars pull out a 23-17 win over the Colts to move to 12-4

The Jaguars moved a step closer to winning the AFC South, holding off the Colts 23-17 on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars have won seven in a row to move to 12-4, while Indianapolis, which was eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, fell to 8-8 after a 7-1 start.

If the Jaguars beat the Titans next week, they win the division title. The Texans will win it with a win over the Colts, combined with a Jacksonville loss.

The Jacksonville defense held the Colts to 204 yards, including only 135 yards passing, and totaled two sacks and two turnovers. Antonio Johnson’s interception in the end zone on a final-play Hail Mary throw from Riley Leonard sealed it.

The Jaguars kept the Colts in it with two red-zone turnovers in the first half. Jakobi Meyers lost a fumble after the Jaguars reached the Indianapolis 17, and Germaine Pratt intercepted Trevor Lawrence in the end zone after the Jaguars reached the Indianapolis 16.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown and three field goals in the second half after trailing 10-7 at halftime and 17-14 late in the third quarter. They finished with 370 yards.

Lawrence ran for touchdowns of 4 and 6 yards and went 23-of-37 for 263 yards and an interception, with Parker Washington catching eight for 115. Travis Etienne had 17 carries for 76 yards.

Philip Rivers was 17-of-30 for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.