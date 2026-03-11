Javon Hargrave agrees to two-year deal with Packers

It didn’t take long for Javon Hargrave to find a new team.

According to multiple reports, Hargrave will has agreed to a two-year deal with the Packers.

The initial numbers indicate Hargrave’s deal is worth $23 million, with $13 million in 2026.

Word emerged earlier this month that the Vikings planned to release Hargrave after one year with the club. He appeared in 16 games with 15 starts in 2025, recording 52 total tackles with four tackles for loss, six QB hits, and 3.5 sacks.

Hargrave was released on Wednesday.

A third-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hargrave has played 146 career games with 130 starts for Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Minnesota. He’s tallied 49.0 career sacks with 59 tackles for loss and 85 QB hits in his 10 seasons.