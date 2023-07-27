 Skip navigation
Javonte Williams cleared for full contact, unsure if he’ll play in preseason

  
Published July 27, 2023 03:42 PM

Broncos running back Javonte Williams passed his physical at the start of training camp and he told reporters on Thursday that he’s working without any limitation.

Williams said that he has been cleared for contact after tearing his ACL and LCL last season. It remains unclear when he’ll get his first taste of contact with another team, however.

Williams said that he doesn’t know if he will play in any of the team’s three preseason games, but that he’s already cleared some of the mental hurdles involved in returning from such a serious knee injury.

“I feel like the biggest part is just being mentally focused and strong and having confidence,” Williams said, via Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. “Everyday that I’m coming out and practicing and I’m planting — once I start practice, I just forget about it. I’m just out there running again. I mean, that’s a huge confidence boost for me.”

Williams feels his speed is in the “same ballpark” as it was before his injury and that he plans to run with the same “violent intentions” he showed during his first two seasons. The Broncos hope that the results will be similar as well.