nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay 'where my feet are'
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn't need to be 'superhuman'

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Javonte Williams scores second TD to give Dallas a 14-7 lead

  
Published September 4, 2025 09:06 PM

The Cowboys started their first drive at their own 47. They started their second at their own 12 after unnecessary roughness penalties on Marist Liufau and Markquese Bell on the kickoff.

The Cowboys also had to overcome a 10-yard holding penalty on left guard Tyler Smith.

They faced second-and-23 after a 3-yard loss on a pass from Dak Prescott to Miles Sanders. No matter, Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell grabbed the neck of George Pickens’ jersey on a long pass.

Pickens still nearly caught the ball one-handed but instead it was Mitchell’s 34-yard penalty that set up the Cowboys’ second touchdown.

Three plays later, Javonte Williams had his second 1-yard touchdown and the Cowboys had a 14-7 lead.

Williams has eight carries for 34 yards. Prescott is 5-of-6 for 79 yards, with CeeDee Lamb catching three of those for 76 yards.