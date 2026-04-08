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Jawaan Taylor agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

  
Published April 8, 2026 04:25 PM

After Kaleb McGary announced his retirement, the Falcons have found a veteran candidate to slot in at right tackle.

Jawaan Taylor has agreed to a one-year deal with Atlanta, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter notes the deal is worth $5 million with another $1 million in incentives.

Taylor, 28, was released in March after three tumultuous seasons with the Chiefs. While he won Super Bowl LVIII with the club in 2023, he also amassed a whopping 54 penalties in his time with the club.

Taylor started all 17 games in 2023 before starting 16 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

Taylor’s presence on the right side will be particularly important with lefty quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa atop the Falcons’ depth chart.