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Falcons OT Kaleb McGary retires

  
Published April 8, 2026 03:24 PM

The Falcons are in the market for a new right tackle.

Kaleb McGary is retiring, his agent announced on Wednesday.

McGary, 31, was the No. 31 overall pick for the Falcons in 2019. He played 93 games with 92 starts for the club over six seasons before missing the entire 2025 campaign with a knee injury suffered during training camp.

McGary had signed a two-year extension with the Falcons in August of last year.

Elijah Wilkinson, who started at right tackle for Atlanta last season, has since signed with the Cardinals.

With lefty quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa atop the depth chart for Atlanta, the club’s right tackle position is that much more important.