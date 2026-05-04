Schedule release could be pushed to week of May 18

If recent history means anything, the NFL’s full, 272-game regular-season schedule will be released during the week of May 11, most likely on Wednesday, May 13.

Recent history may not mean much.

Via John Breech of CBS Sports, NFL V.P. of broadcast planning Mike North has said that the schedule could be released during the week of May 18.

“Most fans know full well that the schedule comes out in mid-May now,” North said in an appearance on the It’s Always Game Day in Buffalo podcast. “That’s what we’ve done the last five or six years. That’s sort of our target. Is there any magic to May 12, 13, 14? No. Is there any real downside to [May] 19, 20 or 21? No.”

The NFL has yet to announce a specific date for the announcement of the schedule.

“I don’t think it’s coming out in June, but that second week in May has been our target the last few years, but I don’t know that it’s impossible to think about that third week in May,” North said.

One factor could be the five-game package that will be carved out and sold separately. YouTube reportedly is the favorite. Netflix and Fox are also in consideration.

“These five games that are out there as a package that are being negotiated right now, love to know when, where those games are going to be played so we can schedule them accordingly,” North said.

North’s interview happened before the draft. He made it clear that developments during the draft could influence the final schedule.

“Maybe something happens in the draft that surprises us, somebody gets traded -- a quarterback, a big name -- something different at the top of the draft and we need an extra couple of days to adjust and react to it,” North said.

Another wildcard is Aaron Rodgers. If he decides to return to the Steelers for another season, Pittsburgh becomes a more attractive candidate for prime-time games. If Rodgers doesn’t return, the Steelers have less sizzle.

Ultimately it all comes down to when the Commissioner decides the schedule is ready. North made that point very clear.

“It doesn’t get finalized until the Commissioner of the National Football League says it’s finalized,” North said. “That’s why I’m being coy about the date. I don’t know the date. None of us know the date yet because we don’t know when we’re going to walk into the boss’s office and present him one. And he’s going to say, ‘That’s perfect. Ready to go. Send it out to the world.’ . . .

“If we walk in there on May 11th or 12th and he’s not happy with where we are, he’ll send us back downstairs and we’ll lock ourselves back in the room and we’ll keep grinding until we find something he likes,” North said. “And if it slides to the 18th, 19th or 20th, the world will keep spinning. I’m sure at some point he’s going to say, ‘All right you morons, I’m not giving you any more time. We got to go.’ I hope it doesn’t get to that point.”

The schedule has plenty of moving parts. To date, only two games have been set: 49ers at Rams in Australia on Thursday, September 10, and Ravens at Cowboys in Brazil on Sunday, September 27.

It’s hard to imagine the schedule coming out any later than the third week in May. The fourth week in May ends with Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Whenever the schedule is released, the fans want to know so that they can make plans as to the games they’ll attend. And the networks want to be able to fully market their individual schedules to advertisers, especially with the traditional network upfront presentations happening during the week of May 11.