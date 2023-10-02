Jawaan Taylor commits facemask penalty in end zone for a safety, Chiefs lead 17-5

The rough start to Jawaan Taylor’s tenure with the Chiefs has continued on Sunday night against the Jets.

Now Taylor has directly cost Kansas City points, as he committed a facemask penalty in the end zone for a safety.

Taylor was ruled to have grasped and twisted the facemask in the end zone. While a replay showed Taylor’s grasp started in the field of play at about the 1-yard line, Taylor’s twist of the facemask did occur in the paint.

Taylor has been intermittently benched at certain points over the last couple of games for his repeated false starts and lining up too far in the backfield.

Entering Sunday’s game, Taylor had been flagged seven times so far in 2023 — three false starts, two illegal formations, and two offensive holds.

The safety made the score 17-2 and the Jets drove down the field on their ensuing possession and had third-and-3 at the Kansas City 13. But Zach Wilson’s pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone was incomplete and the Jets settled for a 31-yard field goal to make the score 17-5 with 9:50 left in the second quarter.