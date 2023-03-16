 Skip navigation
Jawaan Taylor “couldn’t pass up” opportunity to join Chiefs

  
Published March 16, 2023 10:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

The Chiefs elected to let Orlando Brown walk (to the Bengals ) in free agency, instead sighing Jawaan Taylor to a four-year deal in free agency to play left tackle.

In an introductory video call with Kansas City media on Thursday, Taylor expressed how much he’s looking forward to being a part of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I felt like it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up ,” Taylor said, via Matt McMullan of the team’s website. “I did have the opportunity to speak to [Patrick] Mahomes. I can tell already that he’s a great leader, and I can’t wait to go out there and battle with him.”

Taylor had been a right tackle since the Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. But now he’s expected to flip sides to help protect Mahomes as his left tackle.

“I feel like I’m definitely athletic enough to make the switch over,” Taylor said. “I’m very versatile, so I feel like I can make the switch pretty seamless.”

Going from being a right tackle to a left tackle can be a significant adjustment for many players, so the Chiefs are making a gamble that Taylor can do that successfully.

But after two seasons of having Brown at left tackle, the Chiefs appear to have a long-term solution at the position in Taylor.