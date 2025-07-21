Jawaan Taylor, Kristian Fulton start training camp on PUP

One of Kansas City’s starting offensive tackles is not ready to practice at the start of camp, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be out for too long.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his Sunday press conference that offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and tight end Tre Watson will all begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

All three players can be removed from the list and begin practicing at any time before rosters are reduced to 53 players.

While the specific injuries were not disclosed, Reid noted that the team is hoping the recovery time for Taylor and Fulton is “relatively fast.”

“I’d tell you, Jawaan is probably closer right now,” Reid said.

Taylor, 27, has started 33 games for the Chiefs over the last two seasons plus seven postseason games. Fulton, 26, signed a two-year deal with Kansas City in March after spending last season with the Chargers. Watson signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in the spring.