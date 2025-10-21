 Skip navigation
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11-yard touchdown gives Seahawks 14-0 lead

  
Published October 20, 2025 10:43 PM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has done it again.

The third-year receiver continued his torrid pace in 2025 with an 11-yard touchdown reception to end the first quarter, giving the Seahawks a 14-0 lead.

The Seahawks likely would’ve had to settle for a field goal on the drive if not for a bad penalty by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. On third-and-11 from the Houston 25, quarterback Sam Darnold scrambled to his left and was going out of bounds. But when he had already reached the white of the sideline, Al-Shaair tackled Darnold and drove him into the ground. The clear foul gave Seattle a free first down at the Houston 11.

On the next play, Darnold hit Smith-Njigba in the middle of the end zone for the score.

Smith-Njigba did his best Jimmy Graham impression, dunking the ball over the crossbar. Of course, that’s now a 15-yard penalty, which was enforced on the PAT try. But that was no matter for Jason Myers, who sent the ball through the uprights to give Seattle a 14-point lead.